Matt Adlard provided a simple, two-tiered approach to help people improve their baking skills with his new book, “Bake it Better.” He demonstrated for Maggie and Farron how easy it is to make a delicious New York-style vanilla cheesecake with the following recipe:

Ingredients for the filling-

170g granulated/caster sugar

40g all-purpose/plain flour

900g full-fat cream cheese, cold

100g sour cream, cold

1 fresh vanilla bean pod or 2 tsp vanilla bean paste

100g whole eggs

310g heavy/double cream, cold

Ingredients for the base-

140g graham crackers/digestive biscuits

2g lemon zest

70g unsalted butter, melted

Special equipment-

10-inch (25cm) cake pan with a removable base

Blender

Stand mixer with paddle attachment

Method-