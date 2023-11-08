In the bustling world of real estate, where complexities and challenges often abound, having a guiding light can make all the difference. Taliya Bashani, the powerhouse behind TAB Law Firm PC, is that guiding light, illuminating pathways to success for both first-time homebuyers and seasoned real estate professionals.

Ms. Bashani embarked on her real estate journey in 2002, initially working with residential loans. Her passion for the industry led her to pursue a law degree, specializing in real estate law. After graduating from Washington University in St. Louis, Ms. Bashani became licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. She kick-started her legal career at a prominent midtown Manhattan law firm, focusing on residential real estate law.

With an extraordinary work ethic and dedication, Ms. Bashani managed an impressive caseload, handling up to 50 closings every month. In 2007, she decided to venture out on her own, opening TAB Law Firm PC on Wall Street. Her practice primarily focuses on residential real estate law, where she expertly represents buyers and sellers across New York City and the outer boroughs. Her proficiency extends to coop and condo transfers, new construction, single-family properties, and filing Offering Plans for condominium developments.

Ms. Bashani’s influence isn’t confined solely to her law practice. She offers invaluable insights through educational seminars, teaching first-time homebuyer programs and delivering real estate law expertise to agents and brokers. Her negotiation tools and strategies help professionals navigate the ever-evolving real estate landscape.

But Taliya Bashani’s remarkable journey doesn’t stop there. Her innovative Abundance Real Estate Coaching Program, accessible at WinTheListingNow.com, equips real estate enthusiasts with the tools they need to scale their businesses, elevate their negotiation skills, and boost their sales and closing rates. She believes in sharing knowledge and empowering others to reach new heights in the real estate industry.

Today, Taliya Bashani and TAB Law Firm PC remain committed to offering comprehensive real estate services, and they’re ready to assist clients with free one-hour consultations, no strings attached. For those looking to learn from this visionary leader, WinTheListingNow.com provides a gateway to success. To explore all her ventures, including coaching, educational seminars, and more, visit taliya360.com.

As the real estate industry continues to evolve, Taliya Bashani and TAB Law Firm PC stand as beacons of knowledge, experience, and opportunity, ensuring that clients and professionals find their way to brighter and more prosperous tomorrows.