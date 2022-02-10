MasterChef Latinos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new piece of legislation making its way through the Florida 2022 legislative session would remove breed as a factor in policies about "dangerous dogs." Instead, the bill would change policy requirements to solely focus on their behavior.

Senate Bill 614 adjusts existing "Dangerous Dog" laws in Florida, according to an analysis by the legislature. Existing dangerous dog laws have been in effect since 1990, focused on reducing "unprovoked attacks" and protecting the welfare of the public, according to the state statutes.