This February, EstrellaTV spices things up with the launch of MasterChef Latinos, the network’s first food competition series, which sets out to find the nation’s best amateur cook – a cook whose talent and passion could transform their life. The three judges for the EstrellaTV series are from the world-famous MasterChef franchise – Chef Claudia Sandoval (who was also a contestant and Season 6 winner of the FOX series, MasterChef), Chef Benito Molina, and Chef Adrián Herrera. They are fluent in English and Spanish!
