MasterChef Latinos

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

This February, EstrellaTV spices things up with the launch of MasterChef Latinos, the network’s first food competition series, which sets out to find the nation’s best amateur cook – a cook whose talent and passion could transform their life.  The three judges for the EstrellaTV series are from the world-famous MasterChef franchise – Chef Claudia Sandoval (who was also a contestant and Season 6 winner of the FOX series, MasterChef), Chef Benito Molina, and Chef Adrián Herrera.  They are fluent in English and Spanish!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss