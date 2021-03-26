While mass vaccination sites have the capacity to vaccinate large numbers of people every day, reaching vulnerable populations has been a critical challenge. To be efficient and ensure equitable access to the vaccine for more patients, these sites require medical and logistical expertise, as well as the right technology.

To increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, health systems are partnering with healthcare software company, Epic, to equip and assist more than 100 mass vaccination sites across the country with the technology needed to vaccinate more people. Both mass vaccination sites and traditional clinical settings, the software is being used to administer and document more than 500,000 vaccinations daily. In this interview, Nick Frenzer will help explain this undertaking and how patients across the country can easily schedule their vaccinations.