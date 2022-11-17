Two-tone sweet potatoes are the perfect Thanksgiving side dish: tasty, affordable and traditional, but with a twist. Nicole McLaughlin, Senior Culinary Producer and host of You Can Cook That from Allrecipes, joins us with the recipe.

Reprinted with permission from Allrecipes as published HERE originally in the October/November 2022 Issue; Photo Credit Brie Goldman / Submitted by Rainspirit

MASHED SWEET POTATOES

HANDS-ON 15 MIN

TOTAL 35 MIN

SERVES 8

Ingredients

3 purple sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 1¼ lb.)

3 orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 1¼ lb.)

½ cup milk, warmed

½ cup butter, softened, plus more for serving

¼ cup maple syrup

¾ tsp. salt

Cracked black pepper

Chopped fresh chives

Directions

Bring two large pots of salted water to a boil. Add purple sweet potatoes to one pot and orange potatoes to the other. Boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain Transfer purple potatoes and ¼ cup milk to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer at low speed until smooth. Transfer orange potatoes and remaining ¼ cup milk to another large bowl; with clean beaters, beat at low speed until smooth. To each bowl stir in half butter, maple syrup, and salt. Spoon purple potatoes into one side of a large serving bowl; spoon orange potatoes into the other. Use a spoon to swirl the two together. Top with pepper, chives, and addition butter.

PER 1 CUP: 277 CAL; 14g FAT (9G SAT); 3G PRO;36G CARB (4G FIBER, 13G SUGARS); 407MG SODIUM