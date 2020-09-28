Masala Fish Fry

Indian Fish Fry

Serves 4

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

8 large cod fillets

Salt, to taste

2-3 tbsp coconut oil

2 jalapenos, sliced

2 lemons, freshly squeezed

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped2 inches ginger, finely grated

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp chili powder (optional)

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

1.5 cups (approximately) chickpea flour, for coating the fish

Directions:

Generously season both sides of each piece of cod with salt. Take a large plate and line it with the chickpea flour for later use.

In a large non-stick pan over medium heat, add the coconut oil in ensuring there is enough oil to line the pan. Add the freshly sliced jalapeno in and it will start to sear.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, add the lemon juice and the crushed ginger and garlic. Add the turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and chili powder to the bowl and whisk everything together. Take a brush, dip it heavily into the lemon and turmeric/spice mixture, and brush both sides of each piece of cod. Then, take the cod and press it into the plate of chickpea flour, coating each side, creating a crust.

Drop each piece of cod into the pan, cooking for 4-6 minutes on each side until a nice crust is formed and you have a crispy exterior. To plate, place each piece of cod in a plate, garnish with the cooked jalapenos, and fresh cilantro leaves.

Quinoa Salad with Ghee Roasted Chickpeas and Avocado

Serves 4

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups quinoa

4-5 cups water





2-3 tbsp cumin seeds

2 large avocados, diced

Salt, to taste

1 can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and dried

1.5 tbsp ghee

2-3 tbsp garam masala

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Take a large pot over medium heat and add the quinoa in. Toast the quinoa for 1-2 minutes until you get a nice aroma, and then carefully add the water in. Add the cumin seeds in, and then cover the pot with a lid and cook for about 15 minutes until the quinoa is nice and fluffy.

In a non-stick pan over medium heat, add the ghee and spread across the pan. Add the chickpeas in and sprinkle them with salt and garam masala. Toss them around the pan until they slightly char, then remove the pan from the heat.

To plate the salad, add the quinoa to the plate, then add the roasted chickpeas. Add a portion of the avocados to each plate. In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice together and drizzle over the salad. Serve and enjoy!