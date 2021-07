SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WFLA) -- A 32-year-old woman is facing several charges in Florida after deputies say a child in her care was shot by a younger sibling.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in Southport around 2 a.m. Thursday for a medical emergency. When they got to the scene, deputies say they found a 7-year-old child with a gunshot wound, bleeding on the bathroom floor and being held by a caregiver.