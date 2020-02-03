Marie and Rosetta

Live Now
freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg and The Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville have joined forces to co-present MARIE & ROSETTA opening  January 18 and closing February 16. freeFall will then transfer the production to The Hippodrome for performances at their venue opening on February 28 and running through March 22.

MARIE & ROSETTA is the story of the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe. This acclaimed vocalist and guitarist  broke new ground in the world of gospel music. An influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles, she is considered by many to be the “Godmother of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” This jubilant play with music gives us a fly-on-the-wall seat to the first rehearsal between Rosetta and her protégée, Marie Knight, on the eve of the tour that would establish them as one of the most important musical duos in American popular music.

Jayne Trinette (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and Hillary Scales (Marie Knight) play one of music’s most important musical duos in the play that the New York Times  calls “Mighty music-making […] when it sings, it really swings.” Jayne Trinette is best known to Tampa Bay audiences as Motormouth Maybelle in American Stage in the Park’s HAIRSPRAY. Hillary Scales makes her Tampa Bay debut after a successful run of MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY. An actress, singer and director, Hillary is also an accomplished theatre educator. Both ladies will sing and play the songs made famous by Rosetta Tharpe as they tell this heartwarming story of faith, sisterhood and rock ‘n’ roll.

George Brant’s MARIE & ROSETTA is directed by Lydia Fort. Lydia’s last production at freeFall was the world premiere production of RIP.TIED. by internationally acclaimed playwright Aleshea Harris. Theatre Tampa Bay award-winning designer Frank Chavez designs the costumes. Lighting design is by Dalton Hamilton with sets designed by Gary Musick Productions. Bert Rodriguez is the musical director.

Tickets range from $40 to $50. Discounts for groups are available. Contact the Box Office for more details. freefalltheatre.com | (727) 498-5205 | boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com

