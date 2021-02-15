Mardi Gras Crab and Shrimp Boil

Cajun Shrimp Boil w/ Lemon Aioli from “The A-List Vol 2”

Serves 12

INGREDIENTS

Water

1 cup garlic salt

8 medium onions quartered

10 lemons, halved

6 heads of garlic, halved horizontally

1 4 ½ pound bag Louisiana crawfish, shrimp, and crab boil (seasoning)

8 ears of corn, shucked and cut into four pieces

5 pounds large shrimp, cleaned and deveined

3 pounds andouille sausage, sliced ½” thick

Wooden skewers

½ cup lemon juice

¼ cup lemon zest

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS

Bring a very large pot of water to a boil over a high heat. Add the salt, onions, lemons, garlic and spice mix and boil until the onions and lemons soften, about 10 minutes.

Add the potatoes and boil 12-15 minutes. Add the corn, cook an additional 10 minutes, then transfer the vegetables to a colander.

Return the water to a boil, add the shrimp and sausage, and bring back to a boil once more.

Immediately turn off the heat and allow the shrimp to soak, uncovered, in the spicy water for 20-30 minutes. Drain

While the shrimp and sausage are soaking up flavor, make the lemon aioli by whisking together in a bowl lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, and mayonnaise. Set aside for serving.

To plate, skewer sausage first, then corn, followed by the potato, and finally the shrimp.

