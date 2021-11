Kacie McDonnell, host of Mansion Global (Fox Business), shows us the two Tampa Bay homes featured on her show, including the Odessa estate once owned by for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Vinny Testaverde and a waterfront South Tampa home that recently sold for $6.3 million.

Mansion Global‘s 30-minute episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m on Fox Business.