Tandoori Chicken Poutine

Chef Maneet Chauhan

French Fries:

Ingredients:

2 large Russet potatoes

Vegetable Oil

Chaat Masala

Method:

Cut 2 large Russet potatoes into uniform pieces so the fries cook evenly, about a 1/4-inch-thick and 2 1/2 to 4-inches long.

Add potatoes to a small but deep saucepan filled with cold water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, let potatoes cook for about 5 minutes and then remove. Air dry on paper towels; about 10 minutes.

Once potatoes are thoroughly dry, fry them 300-320-degree vegetable oil in a deep fryer or a large pot. The potatoes should not have any color. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Heat oil to 350 degrees F and fry potatoes until they are a light golden brown; 2-4 minutes.

Drain and then toss in a bowl with chaat masala.

Makhani Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons ghee

1 large onion, sliced or chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced or finely grated

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 teaspoon tandoori masala (Shan masala)

14 oz (400 g) crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon red chili powder

salt to taste

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup of heavy cream

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon kasoori methi (or dried fenugreek leaves)

Method:

Heat ghee and butter. Fry the onions until they start to sweat

Add garlic and ginger and sauté for 1 minute until fragrant, then add ground coriander, cumin, tandoori masala and garam masala. Let cook for about 20 seconds until fragrant, while stirring occasionally.

Add crushed tomatoes, chili powder and salt. Let simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until sauce thickens.

Remove from heat, scoop mixture into a blender and blend until smooth.

Heat butter and add the puréed sauce. Stir the cream, honey and crushed kastoori methi (or fenugreek leaves) through the sauce.

Chicken Tikka

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless and skinless chicken thighs

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger (or finely grated)

1 tbsp butter

2 teaspoons garam masala

2 teaspoon tandoori masala (shan brand)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 tsp kastoori methi leaves

1 teaspoon of salt

Method:

Heat butter, add all the dry spices and roast for 2-3 mins. Add to the yogurt, ass ginger and garlic. Marinate the chicken and leave overnight. Bake in an oven at 350 degrees for 20 mins, and then crank the oven to the highest broil temperature and broil for about 5 mins till the edge of the chicken gets charred.

Cool, slice and keep aside

Assembly

French Fries with Chaat masala

Makhani sauce

Chicken Tikka sliced

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

Cilantro

Take a skillet, put a handful of French fries, a ladle of makhani sauce, more fries, chicken tikka, Makhani sauce and then white cheddar cheese curds. Put in salamander till cheese is melted and golden brown. Served garnished with Cilantro

Maneet Chauhan, the acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star, and Vivek Deora, an international hospitality entrepreneur, are bringing their famed Indian cuisine to Walt Disney World. Check back for more details.