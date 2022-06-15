Brian Travers gradually lost his hearing as an adult because of a rare genetic disorder, and in 2008, he wasn’t able to hear at all after a cerebral hemorrhage left him in a coma for weeks. Just two years ago, a cochlear implant procedure finally allowed him to hear again. The moment he heard his wife’s voice for the first time was captured on video and went viral. His determination and positive attitude are giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Creating Smiles Dental).