Making Your Health and Wellness Goals Sustainable

A 26-year-old transgender woman who sexually assaulted a child in 2014, when she was a teenager, is being sent to a juvenile facility instead of a jail for adults, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In 2014, Hannah Tubbs sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Denny’s restaurant in Palmdale, California. She reportedly grabbed the child by her throat and sexually assaulted her until someone else walked into the bathroom.