Making the Most of Summer

Summer Planning for Families

staying organized while having fun

Presented by: Carly Dorogi, Ed. S. Founder of Capital M Moms

For more information and printables, visit hellocapitalm.com

or @hellocapitalm on Instagram

1 – STICK TO A SCHEDULE… sort of

At the beginning of the summer, create a loose schedule with your family.

Acknowledge that things will change and flexibility is key, but having some routine

habits will help everyone feel in control. Some suggestions might be: get dressed and

clean your room before you begin your day or contribute to our home before you have

screen time.

2 – ALLOW TIME FOR REST

Though many children end naptime in preschool, summers are a whole different ball

game! Hot weather, constant activity, later bedtimes… all result in over-tired

children. After a busy morning, schedule in some down time. This doesn’t need to

mean sleep (though you’ll be surprised how many kids will conk out when given the

chance) but allow each child 30 minutes of quiet time in their bedroom. It allows

siblings some private time, encourages creativity and independence, and gives

everyone a much needed breather. Schedule this in!

3 – BUILD IN FUN ROUTINES

I find that being intentional about the things we want to do with all our extra time in

the summer means we are much more likely to actually do those things. Whether it’s

creating a summer bucket list with your family or just plotting some fun activities on

the calendar, planning for the fun makes it less stressful to actually get out there and

do it. My family like to loosely use this outline to help us focus on fun and intention.

Make it Monday (craft, project, etc.)

Take a Trip Tuesday (go somewhere new)

Water Wednesday (pool, beach, water sports, water balloons, water games)

Thoughtful Thursday (do something for someone else or contribute to community)

Foodie Friday – bake or cook together, kids choose dinner

4 – BE PROACTIVE ABOUT BOREDOM

Nothing drives a parent crazier than hearing “I’m BORED!” Know that this will happen

and be prepared with parent tools like a boredom buster jar. At the beginning of

summer, brainstorm with your kids all the things they could do when bored. Write

each on a popsicle stick and place into a jar. Now, when they are bored, they can pick

a stick… and stop complaining!