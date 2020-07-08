Making the Most of Summer

Summer Planning for Families
staying organized while having fun
Presented by: Carly Dorogi, Ed. S. Founder of Capital M Moms
For more information and printables, visit hellocapitalm.com
or @hellocapitalm on Instagram
1 – STICK TO A SCHEDULE… sort of
At the beginning of the summer, create a loose schedule with your family.
Acknowledge that things will change and flexibility is key, but having some routine
habits will help everyone feel in control. Some suggestions might be: get dressed and
clean your room before you begin your day or contribute to our home before you have
screen time.
2 – ALLOW TIME FOR REST
Though many children end naptime in preschool, summers are a whole different ball
game! Hot weather, constant activity, later bedtimes… all result in over-tired
children. After a busy morning, schedule in some down time. This doesn’t need to
mean sleep (though you’ll be surprised how many kids will conk out when given the
chance) but allow each child 30 minutes of quiet time in their bedroom. It allows
siblings some private time, encourages creativity and independence, and gives
everyone a much needed breather. Schedule this in!
3 – BUILD IN FUN ROUTINES
I find that being intentional about the things we want to do with all our extra time in
the summer means we are much more likely to actually do those things. Whether it’s
creating a summer bucket list with your family or just plotting some fun activities on
the calendar, planning for the fun makes it less stressful to actually get out there and
do it. My family like to loosely use this outline to help us focus on fun and intention.
Make it Monday (craft, project, etc.)
Take a Trip Tuesday (go somewhere new)
Water Wednesday (pool, beach, water sports, water balloons, water games)
Thoughtful Thursday (do something for someone else or contribute to community)
Foodie Friday – bake or cook together, kids choose dinner
4 – BE PROACTIVE ABOUT BOREDOM
Nothing drives a parent crazier than hearing “I’m BORED!” Know that this will happen
and be prepared with parent tools like a boredom buster jar. At the beginning of
summer, brainstorm with your kids all the things they could do when bored. Write
each on a popsicle stick and place into a jar. Now, when they are bored, they can pick
a stick… and stop complaining!