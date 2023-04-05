Chocolate is the family business for Austin and Grant Gappelberg. Their parents ran chocolate shops in New York, and now the brothers have brought the concept to Florida– opening their first storefront at Sparkman Wharf. They join us in the Daytime kitchen to share their unique flavors and technique, including the secret to perfectly tempered chocolate.
Making Easter chocolate with the two young brothers behind ‘Hampton Chocolate Factory’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
