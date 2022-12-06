Restaurateur, Food Network regular and Tampa native, Chef Richard Hales shares his step-by-step recipe for Shrimp Shumai. The flavor-packed dumplings are part of the “modern chinese” menu at Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park. Bon Appétit Magazine nominated the restaurant’s Miami location as one of America’s best new restaurants, and Chef Hales is hoping to mirror the concept and its success at his hometown location.