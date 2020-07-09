Makeup for Women over 50

Rose Marie Beauchemin-Verzella

Founder of Beau Institute/ Beauty Expert

Do’s and Don’ts for Women over 50…keeping the prices down!

Let’s start with cleansing…

Don’t just pick up any facial cleanser on sale!

Do use a cleanser developed for YOUR skin type.

Micellar water has become quite popular and agrees with a lot of skin types.

Don’t use an OTC Derma Roller. They break blood vessels and will worsen rosacea.

Do use an exfoliant, to remove the top layer (stratum corneum) of your skin. Enzyme peels do a great job before you add your cell stimulator, be it a retinol, a vitamin C or a hyaluronic acid will have better penetration.

Don’t wear high shimmer shadows. They make eyelids appear crinkly and old!

Do wear a very slight shimmer eyeshadow on your eyelids, especially if you have small or deep-set eyes. They are referred to as Pearl. Accompany them with a mat shadow for your crease and highlighter.

Don’t use the side of your nose to measure where your brows should begin! It’s dreadful and will make you look hard and angry.

Do use the innermost corner of your eyes to mark the beginning of your brows. The difference in those few millimeters is shocking.

Don’t wear undereye concealer several shades lighter than your complexion. You will appear to have Owl Eyes and this no-no will detract from your eyes.