If you’re suddenly finding it hard to get to sleep or gaining weight for no apparent reason, it could be related to menopause– even if you’re years away from actually entering into “official menopause”, which is indicated by going 12 months without a menstrual period. Dr. Heather Hirsch, author of “Unlock Your Menopause Type”, takes us through a step by step guide for controlling menopause-related insomina and weight gain through simple (and very doable) lifestyle changes.