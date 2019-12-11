Make the Most of the Holiday Party

www.superconnectormedia.com

@chriswinfield

@jen_gottlieb

About Chris Winfield & Jen Gottlieb, Co-Founders, Super Connector Media Renowned “Super Connectors” and Communications Experts Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb are co-founders of the multimillion-dollar company Super Connector Media, which helps people foster connections and relationships that matter. The powerful business and life partner duo, which Gwenyth Paltrow’s goop.com recently named among the “11 Professionals Helping People Find More Satisfying, Successful Careers”, are on a mission to empower people to cultivate in-person connections and relationships in order to find more fulfillment in their personal and professional lives. Chris has successfully built SCM on the concept of Helping One Person Everyday (H.O.P.E.), which has earned him the title of, “The Super Connector,” by many in the media and entrepreneurial worlds. Gottlieb, who is known at the Gabby Berstein of business, has appeared on television series for 14 years as a host and an actress and now helps sharpen businesses true Unfair Advantage: Connection. Chris and Jen are regularly featured experts in the media and have appeared on NBC News, Entrepreneur, Inc., goop, The Marilyn Denis Show, and many more.