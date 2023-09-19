Major League Baseball veteran and former Tampa Bay Ray’s player Denard Span joins us with a preview and an invitation to the 3rd annual Dinner at Tropicana Field Fundraiser, hosted by the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, September 28th at 7:00PM. Proceeds will benefit The Denard Span Foundation, which supports single-parent families in need through the DSF Transportation Program. Growing up in Tampa as the son of a single mother, Span knows the challenges first-hand and understands how a helping hand can change lives.

Guests will enjoy dinner on the warning track at Tropicana Field, prepared by top local Celebrity Chef, Rosana Rivera. There will be photo opportunities on the field, silent auction, live auction, mission impact stories and special gifts. Visit https://www.denardspanfoundation.org/dinnerattropicana for tickets and information.