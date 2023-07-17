It’s all about the moms today on Maggie and the Moms! With depression and anxiety among parents growing at the same rate as teenagers, self care is more important than ever. We share our self-care rituals and the obstacles that keep us from taking time for ourselves. We also get candid about why body image frequently takes a hit over the summer; and we share the secret to keeping the spark alive in marriage. Plus– the song we consider an anthem with an important message for us personally, as well as our children.