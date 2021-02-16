Maggie Rodriguez named co-host of Daytime

TAMPA (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is proud to announce that Maggie Rodriguez will become Daytime co-host effective Feb. 22. Rodriguez joins Danny New on the popular local lifestyle show weekday mornings from 10-11 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

Rodriguez is a local resident and has lived in Tampa for nearly four years. “We’ve fallen in love with Tampa Bay,” she says. “Getting to do this job in the place where we want to raise our children and live long-term is a dream. Now that they’re older, they don’t need me around as much, so it’s the right time to go back to work. Hosting a lifestyle show like Daytime is the ideal role with my background as a journalist and my family experience as a full-time mom,” Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez began her journalism career as a reporter on Spanish-language network, Univision. She crossed over to the English-language market as a reporter and anchor at the top-rated station in Los Angeles, KABC, where she also co-hosted a lifestyle program, Eye on LA. In addition, Rodriguez was the primary anchor at WFOR, the CBS station in Miami, her hometown. Many viewers may also remember Rodriguez from her time at CBS News as co-anchor with Harry Smith of the network’s morning program, The Early Show.

“Maggie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Daytime. We are excited to have her join our team as co-host with Danny New,” said Mark Higgins, Vice-President and General Manager of WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38. “Our Daytime morning audience can expect an exciting and refreshing local show every morning and we can’t wait to get started.”

Daytime’s Executive Producer, Deanna Moore says, “Maggie is a seasoned professional and will compliment Danny’s personality. She’ll surely bring new and exciting things to the program.”

Catch Daytime, with Maggie Rodriguez and Danny New, weekdays from 10-11 a.m. starting Monday, February 22, only on WFLA News Channel 8.