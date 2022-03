TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If a bill proposed in the Florida Legislature becomes law, those making political donations to fight constitutional amendments would have limits on donations erased, as long as they live in Florida. Residents are still barred from giving more than $3,000 for political candidates, if making the contribution as an individual.

House Bill 921 is focused entirely on removing campaign limitations when pushing back against constitutional amendments in Florida. It is a committee substitute and House companion bill to Senate Bill 1352, which also sought to ban foreign political contributions in Florida.