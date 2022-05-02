Maggie and the Moms debate the latest millennial parenting trend: paying a professional up to $10,000. to name their baby. Plus, we take advantage of having a financial planner on our panel and get tips for saving for college and test our financial fitness as parents with a surprising “mom quiz”.
Maggie and the Moms: Would you pay thousands to a ‘professional baby namer’? Plus, what every parent should know about money in our ‘mom quiz’
