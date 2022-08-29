School is back… and so are the stressors and anxiety that can plague students and affect their mental health. But would most parents allow their children to miss school for a “mental health day” to regroup, disconnect and clear their minds? Our moms panel debates the question.

We also share our opinions regarding whether it’s appropriate to intervene (and to what extent) when our children have a problem with a peer; self-care rituals that make us better moms; and hacks to make school mornings less harried.