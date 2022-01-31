Maggie and the Moms weigh in on cameras in the classroom, double-standard rules and ‘mom mantras’

As Florida lawmakers debate a bill to put cameras in classrooms and microphones on teachers, we share a parent’s perspective on the issue. Plus, we interview our own children to find out if we have double standards when it comes to house rules. Our “wheel of topics” leads the moms to share some important advice on fire safety, hacks for an easy bedtime, a ritual for promoting a love of reading and a money-saving tip. Plus, in those moments when parenting gets to be too much, what is the “mom mantra” you repeat to yourself?
