Maggie and the Moms weigh in on cameras in the classroom, double-standard rules and ‘mom mantras’

(NEXSTAR) - Have you ever wondered how close you are to being among the richest in your community? A new analysis by SmartAsset shows just how much it takes to be in the top 1% in each of the 50 states.

Using tax data from the IRS, the site was able to determine the minimum income required to be among the highest earners in each state. These figures were then adjusted to 2021 dollars using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.