MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A man landed himself behind bars after Pinellas County deputies said he spray painted people's property with racist graffiti Friday.

An affidavit stated that 32-year-old Geoffrey Pearson Holtman used spray paint to write "Let's Go Brandon," "Trump," and other things including a swastika and racial slurs on the front of a woman's house, her garage door and her decorations.