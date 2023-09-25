Teens and tweens are hopping aboard the “Lala Bop” trend, which involves labeling peers as promiscuous on social media. We share our thoughts on navigating these disturbing trends and get expert advice from a teen life coach. We also dissect University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders’, AKA Coach Prime, philosophy on telling his players the hard truth rather than coddling them. Plus, should parents be friends with their children?
Maggie and the Moms talk the ‘Lala Bop’ trend, coddling kids and should parents be friends with their children?
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now