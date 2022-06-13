The moms cover a lot of ground today on “Maggie and the Moms”, sharing the boundaries we set at home and why they make us better mothers. Plus, we put ourselves in the shoes of Kate Middleton, whose parenting skills were applauded by some and criticized by others afer her four-year-old son’s antics at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee went viral. And our “wheel of “mom topics” prompts us to share at what age we believe it’s ok to leave kids home alone and how we fill in this blank: “I tell my kids that change is ____________________.