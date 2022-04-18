A polarizing question kicks off our conversation today on “Maggie and the Moms”: Is it ok for kids to see their parents naked? We share our thoughts as moms of both boys and girls of varying ages. Plus, we’re forced to look in the mirror to give an honest answer about whether we’re raising our children to be perfectionists and share what we do to keep our kids from following that path, which can lead to anxiety and depression. And we share our take on the appropriate age for kids to start dating… and what exactly dating means.