Maggie and the Moms tackle the question “To bathe or not to bathe?” Plus, how kids are using emojis to text in code and more.

Fellow moms Aliette Silva of “She Pens Blog”, Michelle Bremer of “Runway Translator” and Natassja Prose of “Prose and Company” join Maggie Rodriguez to talk about how often kids really need to bathe and what dermatologists recommend; what kids should say when shown inappropriate pictures; things moms may not know their kids are doing via text, on social media, when browsing the internet and while playing video games; plus, more summer fun ideas.

