Should parents be legally prohibited from posting embarrassing photos of their children? As lawmakers in France debate the question, our panel weighs in, and each mom shares her philosophy and practice when it comes to posting photos of our children on social media. Plus, we unpack the reasons why nighttime is the best time to talk to our teenagers and get them to really open up; and we share how we’re teaching our kids good manners.
Maggie and the Moms: Should it be illegal to post embarrassing photos of your children?
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
