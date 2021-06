GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) - The baseball team at the University of South Florida has half of a game and, potentially, one more game to defeat the University of South Alabama and advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in program history. The Bulls rolled over the University of Florida and the University of Miami in the first two games of the Gainesville Regional.

The first game between the Bulls and the Jaguars actually started on Sunday but was postponed in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the weather. The Bulls currently trail the Jaguars by four runs.