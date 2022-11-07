What do the CEO of YouTube, the CEO of 23andMe and a medical doctor have in common? They’re sisters, and their mother raised them with what she calls “unpopular rules”. We share our own unpopular rules today on Maggie and the Moms and why we think they work. We also take advantage of having four “girl moms” on the panel– with daughters ranging in age from 6 to 25– to chat about how we tackle the topic of food and weight with our daughters.