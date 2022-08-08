As back to school season gets underway throughout Tampa Bay, the moms debate the new consequences for bad behavior in school proposed by the Pasco County Superintendent. Plus, we weigh in on Tom Brady’s recent admission that being rich is the hardest thing about parenting; whether we agree with the mom on Reddit who said it was an overreaction when another mom called the police after their children were involved in a squabble on the playground; the toys and trends that our children love, but we would happy to never see again; and tried and true mom hacks.