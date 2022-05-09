Would you send your three-year-old on a grocery run alone? Our moms opine on the much-talked-about Netflix show, “Old Enough”, which shows kids in Japan running errands for their parents. Plus, we debate the results of a new study on why teens don’t listen to their moms. Research shows their brain literally tunes out their mother’s voice. And our” wheel of moms topics” prompts discussions about whether it’s ok to spy on our kids and what we would do over if we could.