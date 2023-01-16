As TikTok’s “celebrity death prank” draws ire from the internet for tricking unwitting parents that their favorite celebrity has died, the moms debate the trend of pranking– even our own children– in order to get attention on social media. We also take advantage of having two former teachers on the panel to discuss how to handle it when we feel our child’s teacher has it our for him/her. And we discover that when it comes to paying for chores, we are not all on the same page.