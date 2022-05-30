Maggie and the Moms share the aspects of parenting that weren’t what we envisioned and how we have coped with the struggles during pregnancy, post-partum or everyday parenting that have tested us. We also share the strategies we use when we disagree with our spouses about how to raise the kids. Plus, a teacher gives us advice for fighting the “summer slide”– the loss of knowledge that kids experience while they’re away from school. And we share mom hacks, including a show and tell that doesn’t exaclty go as planned.
