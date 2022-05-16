Maggie and the Moms raise awareness of an important topic during Mental Health Awareness Month: the state of teens and mental health. Our panelists share their personal experiences, outline the symptoms to look out for and offer details of a timely local event that moms can attend together. Plus, we test our knowledge of fire safety and spotlight one panelist’s hero, 7-year-old son, son who saved his family when their house caught fire.
Maggie and the Moms on the teen mental health crisis and how a 7-year-old saved his family from a fire
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter