Life coach Desireee Panlilio, who counsels teens and their families through “Encouraging Teens”, joins our panel to share her expertise with the moms on two timely issue affecting teenagers. We debate the downsides to sharing college acceptance videos on social media, as well as the prevalence of teens coming across pornography online and how to broach the subject with them.
Maggie and the Moms on the dark side of college acceptance videos & the sex talk parents should be having with their teens
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
