With recent headlines including mass shootings, inflation, Covid and other topics that can be difficult for children to hear about and understand, we share how we talk to our children about the news. Plus– can you make your children into an athletes by how you raise them? We weigh in on our approach. And our thoughts on the woman who called another mom “snobby” for saying that her son doesn’t eat processed meat.
Maggie and the Moms on talking to kids about the news, ‘creating’ an athlete (Is it possible?) and more parenting debates
