Maggie and the Moms on sleepovers vs ‘sleepunders’ and whether kids should still be sitting on Santa’s lap

In the age of Covid, kids’ photos with Santa look a little different. Instead of sitting on his lap, children are keeping a safe distance and either standing or sitting next to him. Our moms panel debates whether this trend should stick around even after the pandemic. Should we have ever been encouraging children to sit on a stranger’s lap for the sake of a photo?

Plus, a viral video on TikTok and Instagram prompts a conversation about when and if to allow sleepovers, and leads one mom to suggest a genius alternative: sleepunders.