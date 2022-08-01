Our “moms panel” debates whether it’s good to encourage children to do what they love for a living or if there’s a better message we should be sending. Plus, our take on the mom who makes her teen pay rent as a condition of continuing to live at home after 18 and the couple who were told they had to give up the seat they bought for their toddler or get off the plane.
'Maggie and the Moms' on making teens pay rent to live at home
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
