In the age of instant messages, videos and deliveries, how do we teach our children to be okay without instant gratification? We debate the question on Maggie and the Moms. We also look at back-to-school from a parents’ perspective and put a parenting spin on the When Harry Met Sally debate over whether men and women can really be just friends.
Maggie and the Moms on instant gratification, back-to-school wins & woes and the famous ‘When Harry Met Sally’ question
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
