A mom-to-be’s reaction in a viral, gender-reveal video prompts us to debate gender disappointment. Can you relate? Plus, we compare Arnold Schwarznegger’s discipline tactics as a parent to our own; share what we teach our children they should and should not apologize for; and opine on the Montana town that’s had enough with loud parents at youth sporting events.
Maggie and the Moms on gender disappointment, over-apologizing, harsh discipline & loud parents
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
