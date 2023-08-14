Our Maggie and the Moms discussion kicks off with “bedrotting”, where women spend an entire day in bed doing whatever they enjoy most: reading, scrolling social media, watching tv. Is it self-care or self-destructive? We also tackle the viral Meet Your Teacher prank and the kind of behvior parents are modeling when they subject their kids to these “pranks” for the sake of popularity. Plus, our teen expert weighs in on how to help our children set and meet goals this school year.