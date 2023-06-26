Moms, are you stagnant? Do you spend so much time focusing on your childrens’ growth and development that you forget about your own? We reflect on those questions today on Maggie and the Moms. We also debate the right age to stop cleaning our kids’ rooms and share one life skill that every child should learn and when.
Maggie and the Moms on becoming stagnant, cleaning up after our kids and enrolling kids in the school of life
by: Maggie Rodriguez
