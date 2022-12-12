Is it okay to apply sunscreen to a baby under four months of age? Should you wake a sleeping baby with a wet diaper for a diaper change? We get answers to important baby questions from pediatrician, Dr. Rosana Lastra, of Head2Toe Pediatrics. Plus, we share the proper etiquette when it comes to using a friend’s babysitter and deciding how much to pay.
Maggie and the Moms on babysitter etiquette and baby do’s and don’ts
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
