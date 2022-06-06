Actress Busy Phillips inspired our first topic after announcing that she and her ex-husband are “nesting” after their recent split, meaning that their children are staying in the family home while the parents rotate visits. We also confess whether we’re addicted to google when it comes to parenting questions and each explain how we would handle a specific parenting scenario in “What would you do?”.
Maggie and the Moms: ‘Nesting’ after divorce; addicted to Google; and a round of ‘What would you do?’
