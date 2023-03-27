We’re inspired by the brave mom who recently detailed in a podcast how she took matters into her own hands to relieve the unexpected, chronic constipation after childbirth and challenge ourselves to share a messy truth we wish someone would have told us before childbirth or post-partum. We also reflect on the best way to handle catching our teens in a lie and welcome advice from teen parenting expert, Desiree Panlilio.
Maggie and the Moms share messy truths about childbirth
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
